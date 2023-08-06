(CNN) — If you love playing games and are looking to pick up some serious cash on the side, we’ve got a job for you! Mattel is looking to hire a “Chief Uno player” to promote the release of its new game, Uno Quatro. The chosen applicant will be paid the completely on-brand sum of $4,444 a week for four weeks to play Uno Quatro with strangers in New York City and create social media content featuring the new game.

