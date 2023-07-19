Stanford president resigns following findings of manipulation in academic research

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne is pictured at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California on May 2, 2022.

 Carolyn Fong/Redux

(CNN) — Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said on Wednesday he would resign from his post after a review by a panel of scientists concluded that research papers he contributed to contained “manipulation of research data,” according to a report released by a special university committee. 

The panel’s report determined that data was manipulated in scientific papers to which Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist, contributed, although the panel found no evidence that Tessier-Lavigne knew of or engaged in the research misconduct occurring in his lab.  