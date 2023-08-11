(CNN) — The day began windier than usual in Lahaina, a Hawaiian sunrise painting the sky enchanting colors, a powerful breeze carrying the salty scent of the North Pacific Ocean inland.

The fire that had started on the mountain early that morning had crept a little closer to their storied Maui neighborhood.

CNN’s Kara Nelson, Caroll Alvarado, Eric Zerkel, Dave Alsup and Macie Goldfarb contributed to this report.