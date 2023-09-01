Small town near Seattle declares state of emergency over false alarms from dam warning system

A pedestrian evacuation sign points the way to an escape in case of a failure of the Tolt Dam in Carnation, Washington, in this file image from October 2, 2022.

 Ian Dewar/Alamy

(CNN) — A state of emergency was declared in a small city in Washington state this week after a warning system for a dam protecting the city from being flooded by a reservoir falsely went off a fourth time since 2020, city officials said.

The alarm system in Carnation, about 30 miles east of Seattle near the confluence of the Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers, is intended to alert residents to evacuate if the Tolt Dam fails.