(CNN) — Before he brutally killed his girlfriend in front of her children two years ago in Pennsylvania, Danelo Souza Cavalcante seemed like a positive match – a fellow Brazilian who was a good neighbor and kind – the girlfriend’s sister says.

But Cavalcante, now the subject of a manhunt after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison last week, seemed to transform over time, eventually exuding jealousy and threatening Deborah Brandão before her death, her sister told CNN.

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Christina Maxouris, Artemis Moshtaghian, Danny Freeman, Alessandra Freitas and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.