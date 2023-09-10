See you later, alligator: New Jersey police capture reptile on the loose for 2 weeks

Authorities caught a nearly 4-feet-long alligator Thursday in New Jersey after it was first spotted two weeks prior.

 New Jersey Fish & Wildlife

(CNN) — New Jersey law enforcement and wildlife officials teamed up as alligator investigators to capture a reptile running rampant across two towns over the last two weeks.

The Middlesex Borough Police Department chronicled the missing gator saga on its Facebook page.