(CNN) — Less than an hour before killing three Black people during what authorities say was a racist rampage through a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, the White assailant parked at a nearby historically Black university, where students saw him donning tactical gear and alerted campus security, a security officer told CNN.

The students’ warning led security officers at Edward Waters University – nestled in the city’s predominantly Black New Town area – to approach the soon-to-be gunman, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, who drove away from the parking lot at the sight of the approaching officer, university security officer Lt. Antonio Bailey said on “CNN Primetime” Monday.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh, Sara Smart, Holly Yan, Joe Sutton