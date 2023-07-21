(CNN) — A search warrant for property in South Carolina owned by the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings sought possible “trophies,” among other items, the suspect may have taken after the killings, according to the Chester News & Reporter, which has seen the warrant.

The search warrant reveals authorities are also looking for other items that may have been used in the killings, DNA evidence and any items from locked rooms or storage areas on property owned by suspect Rex Heuermann, the paper reported.