(CNN) — The search for the 9-month-old who was swept away by floodwaters in southeast Pennsylvania has concluded after 12 days of searching, with no sign of the child, authorities said Wednesday.

The baby boy, Conrad Sheils, his 2-year-old sister Matilda “Mattie” Sheils and their mother vanished as the family was trying to escape intense flooding that hit their family’s car on July 15, when a violent storm slammed Bucks County, Pennsylvania, authorities said.