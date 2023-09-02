(CNN) — When it comes to inspecting luggage, “there’s never a dull moment,” customs agents at Washington’s Dulles Airport said after opening the bags of two passengers from Vietnam and discovering herbal medicine, snakes and even seahorses.

US Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists found 77 dry seahorses, 50 small boxes of herbal medicine, five dead snakes, five jars of snail ointment, and illegal pork products in two different traveler’s bags, according to a news release from the agency.