(CNN) — A California school district agreed to pay $27 million to the legal guardians of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally beaten at school in what the family’s attorneys say is the “the largest bullying settlement in the United States.”

Diego Stolz was a student at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, California, on September 16, 2019, when he was sucker-punched in the head by two other male students, according to the lawsuit. He fell to the ground and hit his head on a concrete pillar, causing a massive brain injury, the lawsuit states.

