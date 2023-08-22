San Francisco Archdiocese files for bankruptcy as it faces more than 500 sexual abuse lawsuits

St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco is part of the Archdiocese that filed for bankruptcy.

 Robert Galbraith/Reuters

(CNN) — The Archdiocese of San Francisco has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it faces more than 500 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse.

“The unfortunate reality is that the Archdiocese has neither the financial means nor the practical ability to litigate all of these abuse claims individually, and therefore, after much consideration, concluded that the bankruptcy process was the best solution for providing fair and equitable compensation to the innocent survivors who have been harmed,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a Monday news release.