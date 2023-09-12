(CNN) — Investigators in Washington, DC, are offering $30,000 for information leading to the capture of homicide suspect Christopher Haynes, whose escape from police custody while being treated at a hospital has sparked a sprawling week-long manhunt.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department is pursuing numerous tips about possible sightings since the 30-year-old fugitive managed to break away from an officer last Wednesday and race out of the hospital with a handcuff on one wrist, police said.

CNN’s Gabe Cohen, Lauren Koenig, Holmes Lybrand and Holly Yan contributed to this report.