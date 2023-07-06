(CNN) — For a second day in a row, survivors and relatives of victims of the August 2019 Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas, will come face-to-face with the man being sentenced for fatally shooting 23 people and wounding 22 others.

Nearly four years after carrying out one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history, Patrick Crusius, 24, is hearing firsthand about the anguish endured by the wounded survivors and relatives of the dead, one by one, as prosecutors seek to have him serve dozens of consecutive life sentences.

