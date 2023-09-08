(CNN) — A Nevada rapper was arrested on a murder charge after Las Vegas police said he “confessed to the murder in his (song) lyrics.”

Kenjuan McDaniel was arrested August 29 on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. His bail was set Thursday at $1 million with electronic monitoring, according to court records.

