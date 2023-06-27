(CNN) — The parents and nephew of race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway Johnson, were killed Monday at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department. A police spokesperson told CNN it was a suspected murder-suicide.

On Monday, police received a 911 call from a woman who said “someone” had a gun and then hung up, according to the release.

