(CNN) — A prosecutor is asking a judge to dismiss the felony charge against an unarmed Black semi-truck driver who was attacked by a police dog after a chase in Ohio on July 4.

Jadarrius Rose, 23, was bitten by a K-9 after a lengthy vehicle pursuit that included state troopers and police officers. The chase started when Rose didn’t stop for an inspector trying to pull him over for a missing mud flap, according to an Ohio Highway Patrol case report and footage released by the agency.

