(CNN) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Southern California clothing store owner after an argument about a rainbow Pride flag hanging outside her business, had social media accounts containing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-law-enforcement material, sheriff’s office officials said in a Monday news conference.

Laura Ann “Lauri” Carleton, 66, died from a gunshot wound Friday evening at her store, Mag.Pi, in Cedar Glen, about 80 miles by car east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said.