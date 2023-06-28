(CNN) — US medical professionals will analyze “presumed human remains” that were found in the Titan submersible’s wreckage in the North Atlantic Ocean as probes continue into the vessel’s catastrophic implosion.

The OceanGate submersible lost contact with its mother ship, the Polar Prince, shortly after it began descending to the Titanic wreck on the morning of June 18. When the vessel failed to resurface, it sparked a massive, international search and rescue effort that concluded one week ago, when US authorities announced the submersible suffered an implosion and the five men aboard had presumably died.

