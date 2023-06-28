Police release body camera footage of officer who shot Texas outlet mall shooter

A still from police bodycam at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting.

 Allen Police Department

(CNN) — The Allen Police Department released footage Wednesday from the body camera worn by an officer who shot the mass shooter who killed eight people last month at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, started firing an AR-15-style rifle in the parking lot of Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 before making his way through the complex as shoppers and employees ran for cover, authorities said. An Allen police officer on a nearby call responded and fatally shot Garcia.