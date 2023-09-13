(CNN) — After the Pennsylvania prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante was handcuffed Wednesday morning, but before he was placed into the back of an armored van, several dozen heavily armed officers gathered around him in an arc.

Cavalcante was positioned in the front, with an officer holding his arms. One officer holding a 22-caliber rifle went down to one knee and held the weapon up. The K-9 dogs involved in the search stepped toward the front. And other officers in the back spread out to get a clear view.