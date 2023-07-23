Plane crashes into power line in Houston, leaving 1 dead By Sarah Dewberry and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN Jul 23, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — An aircraft hit a power line and crashed in Houston on Saturday night, killing one person and knocking out power in the area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.The crash involved a crop-duster-style aircraft, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Facebook, a general term for a plane that drops pesticides or other materials over an agricultural area.The damage to the line caused power outages in the area, and CenterPoint Energy was on site working to restore power, Gonzalez said.According to the CenterPoint website, about 80 customers were still affected by the outage by 10 a.m. Sunday. The company estimated that power would be restored by 1 p.m.The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation, Gonzalez said. The department did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular NEWELL ROAD WILDFIRE BLOG: New Level 3 evacuations for Cleveland/Bickleton and Southern Rock Creek, fire at 51,000 acres 0% containment Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week Washington State Trooper shoots person during traffic stop near Wapato UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Latest News Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week Nearly $7 million awarded to several 'No Child Left Inside' projects Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game More News