(CNN) — The final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s death penalty trial began Monday as prosecutors laid out why the shooter should be sentenced to death, including his continued lack of remorse in the attack that left 11 worshippers dead and six others wounded.

“He defiled a house of worship, turning it into a place of violence and death,” prosecutor Nicole Vasquez Schmitt said. “He made these decisions, and he is proud of them.”

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.