(CNN) — The families of victims in the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 worshippers dead and six others wounded will share impact statements one last time Thursday as Robert Bowers is expected to be formally sentenced to death for carrying out the attack in 2018.

A federal jury on Wednesday unanimously agreed on the death sentence after spending just over 10 hours deliberating over two days. It’s the first federal death sentence under the Biden administration, which has imposed a moratorium on executions.

CNN’s Sarah Boxer contributed to this report.