(CNN) — A clinical psychologist called by the defense Thursday in the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s death penalty trial highlighted the defendant’s troubled childhood, noting the impact of trauma that put him at risk for mental illness.

Dr. Katherine Porterfield testified in detail about Robert Bowers’ early years to adulthood, signaling that he moved through various treatment centers amid concern for his emotional well-being from teachers and others. She also described multiple suicide attempts.

CNN’s Sarah Boxer and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.