(CNN) — The Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter acted irrationally due to mental health problems and had a history of psychotic symptoms consistent with schizophrenia, his defense attorneys said in the punishment phase of his death penalty trial Monday.

“The structure and the function of Mr. (Robert) Bowers’ brain is impaired,” causing him to form delusional beliefs, attorney Michael Burt told the jury. “Those delusional beliefs led directly to the horrible events of October 27, 2018.”

