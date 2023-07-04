(CNN) — Police in Philadelphia are working to uncover the motive in a sprawling Monday evening shooting that investigators believe left five people dead and two children injured – a shooting that ended with the arrest of a suspect authorities say had a bulletproof vest, an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

Authorities initially said four people were killed, but early Tuesday announced the discovery of a fifth body in the same Kingsessing neighborhood in southwestern Philadelphia, and that they preliminarily believe that person was killed in the same shooting spree.

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Christine Sever, Danny Freeman and Sara Smart contributed to this report.