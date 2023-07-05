(CNN) — The man facing murder charges in the shootings of five people in a Philadelphia neighborhood earlier this week “obviously planned” the rampage, but the investigation into other factors of the case could take months as authorities dig for more details, a district attorney said.

Authorities believe Kimbrady Carriker acted alone when he carried out the mass shooting Monday night, but investigators are still combing through his social media history as well as mental health concerns, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told CNN on Wednesday.

