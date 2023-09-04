(CNN) — Pennsylvania police are broadcasting a message from escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante’s mother urging him to surrender, as authorities narrow in on a 2-mile area where they believe he is hiding.

Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles west of Philadelphia, at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. The district attorney, Deb Ryan, described Cavalcante as “an extremely dangerous man.”

CNN’s Danny Freeman and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.