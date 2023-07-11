Pennsylvania inmate escaped through prison roof and shimmied down a rope of sheets, court documents say

 Warren Police Department

(CNN) — Pennsylvania inmate Michael Burham allegedly climbed workout equipment to leave through a roof and shimmied down a rope of sheets, court documents with new details on the day he escaped prison reveal.

Surveillance footage shows Burham and other prisoners walking in and out of his jail cell, says the criminal complaint filed by the City of Warren on Friday.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia, Nic Anderson and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.