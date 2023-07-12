(CNN) — Arizonans have endured scorching temperatures for more than two weeks and that hot streak is about to get even hotter, with a brutal heat wave starting to take shape ahead of the weekend.

Temperatures in Phoenix have reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit every single day this month – with Wednesday’s high yet to be determined. Meteorologists expect the weekend heat will be record-breaking, reaching a staggering 119 degrees in some parts.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.