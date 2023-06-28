(CNN) — Dangerous air quality and hazy skies persist from Toronto to Washington, DC, as smoke from Canada’s raging wildfires drifts south — with more than 120 million under air quality alerts within the US.

Chicago and Detroit had the worst air quality in the world as of Wednesday night, according to IQAir, while Cleveland, Detroit, Washington DC, and Minneapolis all ranked among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world.

