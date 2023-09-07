(CNN) — Veterans’ constitutional rights continue to be violated in two of New Jersey’s state-run veterans nursing homes after a lack of basic hygiene and infection control in the facilities allowed Covid-19 to spread “virtually unchecked” in the pandemic’s early days, according to a Justice Department report released Thursday.

The Justice Department began to investigate the Paramus and Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Homes in October 2020 after Covid-19 ravaged the facilities’ populations, with the highest and fouth-highest reported death tolls in the state’s long-term care facilities, the report says.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.