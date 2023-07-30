One man was killed and other people were rushed to hospitals after a shooting at an Indiana party By Raja Razek and Christina Maxouris, CNN Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A 30-year-old man was killed and other people were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a party in Indiana, authorities said Sunday.Police in Muncie responded an early morning call for “multiple people shot” at a large party, the city said in a Facebook post.CNN affiliate WISH reported a witness said people at the block party were carrying weapons and began firing, according to the news station.As of Sunday morning, victims were receiving treatment at a hospital and “more critical patients were airlifted to other facilities,” officials said.“We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured,” the city added.No further details were released about the victims. Authorities also did not share information about suspects and motive.Authorities said there was no immediate threat to public safety.Muncie is roughly 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70 Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound 8-year-old survives ‘extraordinarily rare’ cougar attack near Washington’s Lake Angeles 4 break-ins, a church on fire - Pasco man goes on a crime spree Bright's Candies of Walla Walla ranked #1 in the U.S. Latest News Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25 Controlled burn in Finley gets out of control, shop and car damaged Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70 Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses More News