One inmate killed in ongoing incident at Fulton County Jail

(CNN) — One inmate has been killed in an ongoing mass stabbing incident at the Fulton County Jail, Natalie Ammons with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office told CNN via email.

The situation is active, according to the department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.