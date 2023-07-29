Olympic boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty of kidnapping, death of pregnant woman and unborn child

(CNN) — A federal jury on Friday convicted Olympic boxer Félix Verdejo-Sánchez in the deaths of a woman and her unborn child, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the District of Puerto Rico.

He was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in death and intentionally killing an unborn child, prosecutors said in a press release.