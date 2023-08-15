Oklahoma supreme court to hear Tulsa Race Massacre appeal

(CNN) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court will consider an appeal challenging the dismissal of a lawsuit that sought reparations for the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, according to court documents.

A timeline for when the Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear the appeal is unknown, but the plaintiffs’ attorney told CNN both the legal team and his clients are “ecstatic” for the court’s decision, which they say is “extremely rare” in a civil case.