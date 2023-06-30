(CNN) — An Oklahoma sheriff who allegedly participated in a secretly recorded conversation that included racist remarks about lynching Black people and comments about killing journalists will not face criminal charges and cannot be removed from office, the state’s attorney general announced Friday.

In a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday, the state’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office completed an investigation and found “no evidence” that McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy committed any criminal act in the audio, which caused nationwide outrage. Drummond, a Republican, said state law doesn’t allow elected officials to be ousted “merely for saying something offensive.”

