Oklahoma authorities work to find long-hidden ‘trophies’ that BTK serial killer gave locations of, sheriff says

Confessed serial killer Dennis Rader listens to testimony in the sentencing phase of his trial on August 17, 2005 in Wichita, Kansas. Oklahoma authorities are working to recover more “trophies” that Rader said he hid in multiple locations.

 Bo Rader/Pool/Getty Images

(CNN) — Oklahoma authorities are working to recover more “trophies” that BTK serial killer Dennis Rader said he hid in multiple locations, the Osage County sheriff announced Tuesday.

“We have locations provided to us by BTK where he says he has other trophies hidden. We are in the process of working to go try to recover those items,” Sheriff Eddie Virden said in a news conference.