(CNN) — The K-9 officer in Ohio who released a police dog on a Black man who was surrendering was fired for allegedly talking about the incident repeatedly with family and colleagues and allegedly lying to the police chief about sharing those sensitive details, new documents obtained by CNN show.

The Circleville Police Department fired officer Ryan Speakman last week. His termination came after a July 4 incident where he released his police dog on Jadarrius Rose following a lengthy vehicle pursuit. The pursuit began as officers attempted to pull over a commercial semi-truck police say failed to stop for an inspection, according to the highway patrol case report and footage released by the agency.