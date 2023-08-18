(CNN) — Three Antioch, California, police officers were charged with civil rights violations as part of an FBI investigation into officers in the Antioch and Pittsburg Police Departments, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California announced in a news conference Thursday.

Morteza Amiri, Eric Rombough and Devon Wenger were charged with conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law, and Amiri also faces an additional charge of falsification of records, according to a grand jury indictment filed Wednesday.