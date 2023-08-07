(CNN) — Tou Thao, the former Minneapolis police officer who held back a crowd of bystanders during George Floyd’s fatal arrest in May 2020, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Monday for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Thao is already serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for his February 2022 conviction on federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights during the arrest. He was sentenced last July in the federal case.