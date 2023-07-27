(CNN) — A rookie Louisville police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a deadly April shooting at a bank is set to be released from a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, Louisville police said Thursday.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, had graduated from a police academy just 11 days before the April 10 shooting at Old National Bank in the Kentucky city that left five people dead and others injured. Wilt was one of the first officers on the scene and ran toward the gunfire without hesitation, authorities said; police eventually shot and killed the gunman.