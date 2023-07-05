Officer for second Mississippi department implicated in alleged torture, shooting and attempted sexual assault of two men

Michael Jenkins, left, attorney Malik Shabazz, center, and Eddie Parker are seen during a news conference on June 13.

 WAPT

(CNN) — A second Mississippi law enforcement department says that one of its officers was “implicated” in an incident of alleged torture, shooting and attempted sexual assault of two men in police control.

Richland Police Department says Officer Joshua Hartfield, who was off duty at the time of the incident, has resigned, according to an open letter from the chief of the department.

