(CNN) — The New York City Police Department will deploy a fleet of hi-tech drones during the Labor Day weekend to monitor complaints about large gatherings associated with West Indian American Day celebrations, a tactic that has been denounced by civil liberties advocates.

Police enforcement for the yearly festivities, which culminate on Monday and have previously been marred by violence, have been reworked in recent years. NYPD officers are now paired with representatives of the Department of Buildings and other city agencies to tackle non-emergency complaints such as noise. Authorities have said those complaints are usually a precursor to violence.