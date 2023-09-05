(CNN) — The New York Attorney General, the Legal Aid Society, and the New York Civil Liberties Union announced what they called a “landmark agreement” with the New York Police Department that “significantly reforms” the department’s policing of protests to protect “the public and members of the press from excessive use of force,” according to a news release.

The joint agreement will allow the NYPD to “enforce the law while protecting lawful free expression,” New York Mayor Eric Adams and the police said in a press release, but one of the city’s police unions will not join the settlement.

