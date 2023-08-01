(CNN) — Northwestern University announced Tuesday an independent review of the school’s accountability mechanisms and athletics department culture, as the university faces several lawsuits alleging hazing within its football program.

The review, which will be led by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, will “examine the culture of Northwestern Athletics to ensure it is consistent with the University’s mission and values” and the mechanisms in place to “detect, report and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs,” according to a statement from the school.

CNN’s Wayne Sterling and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.