No indictments for 6 Georgia sheriff’s deputies fired after man’s in-custody death, according to court documents

Terry Lee Thurmond was being held at the Clayton County jail south of Atlanta.

 Family of Terry Lee Thurmond

(CNN) — A Clayton County, Georgia, grand jury chose not to indict six former sheriff’s deputies in the in-custody death of a man after a struggle at a county jail last year, court documents show.

The six deputies were fired after the November death of 38-year-old Terry Lee Thurmond, who was being held at the Clayton County jail south of Atlanta. His death was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner’s office.