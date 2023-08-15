(CNN) — The Denver Police Department released body camera video Monday of an August 5 incident in which one of their officers shot and killed a man who, police say, the officer believed was armed with a knife. Officers later learned the man was holding only a marker, according to Denver police.

On August 5, around 8 p.m., Denver police received a 911 call from someone reporting a domestic violence incident, saying a man “had possibly pushed his wife, who was in a wheelchair, out of the chair and onto the ground,” Denver Police Cmdr. Matt Clark said in a news briefing Monday.