(CNN) — Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas was described as aggressive and threatening by members of law enforcement the night he was detained by authorities after assisting in a chaotic, confusing medical situation at a rodeo, according to a Texas sheriff’s report.

In newly released body camera and dash camera footage by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jackson is also seen having an obscenity-laced argument with law enforcement after they pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him for refusing to comply with a state trooper’s demands to step away from the patient to clear the way for EMS personnel.